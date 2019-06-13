The new sixth-grade center at Jacobsen Middle School won't be finished until after school starts.
Blame the rain.
The long-awaited project, which separates sixth-graders from the older seventh- and eighth-grade students, is now set to be complete in late August, interim superintendent Paul Kaminski told the school board during its June 11 meeting. School starts Aug. 14.
The school hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2018, and shortly thereafter work began to prepare the ground for construction.
The board approved change orders to fix a gas line and prevent fumes from entering the building. It also approved other change orders for items buried below the building. This is expected to add more than $282,000 to the project.
The 13,175-square-foot building is being constructed on the east side of the campus and will replace aging portable classrooms. It will have 10 classrooms and can accommodate up to 300 students. The ready-made buildings are waiting on the concrete foundation.
“Half the pad was poured today and it will take about a week, week and-a-half,” Kaminski said at the board meeting. “The buildings have arrived and have been staged just east of the building site.”
Salary increase
The board approved a 2 percent salary increase for administrators and management, adjusted to reflect a change in the number of workdays per year and salary range.
Kaminski said the increases are due to pay ranges being very similar, even though some administration positions have more responsibility.
Physical education
The board reviewed an independent physical education liability document.
Students who participate in independent physical education at a regional, state or national level may receive credit toward their required two years of state of California courses at the high school level.
The one-page document outlined that allowance for this alternative course doesn’t hold the district responsible for any risks to the student who chooses an alternative to taking classes at Tehachapi High School.
High school students are still required to take and pass the California Physical Fitness test. Logs have to be signed by teachers and parents and reports listing goals and self-evaluations need to be submitted, said Kaminski.
“This won’t require a board action, once it's reviewed with staff,” said board President Jeff Kermode.
