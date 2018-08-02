With recurring highs in the 90s, this July has been Tehachapi's second hottest month on record looking at data going back to 1893 — although there are decades of missing information.
Brian Ochs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford, said this has been the hottest month by NWS data, which begins in 1997. However, average temperatures reported by the Western Regional Climate Center collected at a different location prior to '97 shows an average of 77.87 degrees in July 1931, just 1.5 degrees higher than this July's 76.2 degree average.
"There's widespread, well-above-average temperatures for the month of July," Ochs said.
The NWS also reported that Bakersfield and Fresno had their warmest months on record.
Ochs said last month was 3.1 degrees above the average July, based on NWS data. In a place like Bakersfield, the difference was a bit more alarming at 6 degrees above average. However, Ochs said that could possibly be due to the more extensive data.
"There's a longer record for them," Ochs said.
When asked about how higher temperatures in the county have been impacting precipitation in Tehachapi, Ochs said it is hard to discern a trend.
"It's been kind of, overall, up and down," Ochs said.
He said snowfall in Tehachapi appears to have been on the decline in recent years, but the data has many months listed as missing, so it is difficult to tell.
Either way, snow season is months ahead, so stay hydrated and be safe out there.
