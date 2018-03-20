The Kern County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services said Tuesday they are preparing for the incoming storm, expected to begin Tuesday night.
The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
"The Kern County Fire Department has resources and heavy equipment ready, if needed, to be used in case of emergency," the department said in a news release.
KCFD urged residents to be ready, and specifically said:
• Take flood safety precautions. Follow evacuation orders, if issued.
• Do not drive through standing or moving water — “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
• If significant weather occurs, KCFD will use ReadyKern to notify residents in the areas of concern. Residents can register for the ReadyKern alert system to keep up to date with the latest emergency alerts at http://www.kerncountyfire.org/education/ready-kern.html.
• Residents can also call Kern County’s 2-1-1 information system for more on the storm.
