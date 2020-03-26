The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced upgrades to its app and will now provide COVID-19 alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local alerts.
The app and the upgrades are available free for Android and Apple, according to KCSO. The new COVID-19 feature is on the app menu where users can go to “settings,” and then “notifications” to register for CDC Alerts.
“Search for Kern County Sheriff's Office in the App Store or Google Play, or use the direct link: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a26493308,” KCSO said in its release.
