An on-duty Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Saturday while on patrol in the Tehachapi area after he "appeared to be displaying symptoms of recent drug use," according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Lewis White was taken off the job and sheriff's narcotics experts were called to investigate, according to a sheriff's news release issued late Saturday night. The narcotics detectives found White was under the influence of a controlled substance, KCSO reported.
California Highway Patrol officers also evaluated White, but could not determine whether White's driving was impaired, the news release said.
White was booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
He was no longer listed as being in custody as of Sunday morning.
White will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative internal investigation, KSCO said in its news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.