The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a 2-month-old infant was taken to a Bakersfield hospital last week with injuries. The child later died, according to a sheriff's commander.
On Oct. 17, the Kern County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park located in the 14500 block of Tehachapi Boulevard to investigate a report of child abuse.
"The child had already been taken over to Kern Medical Center and at some point during that late evening or early the next morning on the 18th, the child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera," Cmdr. Adam Plugge of the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
According to Plugge, doctors said the child had suffered injuries.
On Oct. 19, Matthew Norwood, 29, and Brittney Collins, 28, both of Tehachapi, were arrested, Plugge said.
Norwood and Collins were later charged with two felony counts each of assault of a child under age 8 resulting in comatose or paralysis, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
According to Plugge, the child, whose name has not been released, died Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Collins is believed to be the biological mother of the child, and the nature of the relationship with Norwood is unknown, Plugge said.
Both Norwood and Collins are being held on $1 million bail, and will next appear for a pre-preliminary hearing Oct. 31 in Mojave, according to court records.
Said Plugge, "The Sheriff's Department is in discussion with the district attorney's office pending further charges."
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 391-7500 or call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.
