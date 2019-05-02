In a world filled with opposition and conflict, city dignitaries asked the citizens of Tehachapi to love one another as this year's theme of the 33rd Annual Prayer Breakfast held Thursday at St. Malachy Catholic Church.
Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi sponsors the breakfast on the National Day of Prayer. This year's guest speaker was Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins.
"I really want to encourage the people of Tehachapi to keep on praying and to lift up their leaders, on the local level and all the way up to the national level," Wiggins said. "We live in strange times, and we need all the support we can get."
During her speech, the mayor said that loving one another has become more important than ever.
Said Wiggins, "The world, and Tehachapi, has become more contentious than ever. Social norm and manners have seemed to have left us."
The mayor went on to say that the key to survival these days is to get up every morning and put on our "armor."
"If not, we are going to suffer," she said.
Calling the breakfast to order and leading the attendees in the flag salute was Ron Gaiser, president of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
A faithful attendee of the annual breakfast was Christina Scrivner, who said she embraced the opportunity to pray as a community.
"I am thankful for this day to come together as a community in prayer for each other and our families and our future," Scrivner said.
City Manager Greg Garrett had a special message for the people he serves.
"I think that we are incredibly blessed to live in this great country, this great county, great state, and great city," he said. "I think that continued support for your government leaders in what we do, because truly, we work for the people and we want to make sure that we are serving everybody correctly in everything that we do."
Different prayers were offered to all governances of the nation, including the constituents. Brian Drucker, area coordinator of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, offered a scripture reading, followed by a prelude to prayer by Don Bowman, past Kiwanis president. Pastor John Lopez of First Baptist Church offered prayer on the national level, and Rev. Falamao Samate, pastor of the United Methodist Church, prayed for the state, county and local governance. Finally, Jay Eshbach, elder of the Summit Christian Fellowship, offered prayer to the people of the nation.
The Men of Faith quartet provided a musical presentation of three songs.
Catering this year's event was Linda Pettitt of Linda's Cakes & Things and Paul Wheeler of P-Dubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.