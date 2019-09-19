The city of Tehachapi is inviting businesses, families and organizations to sign up for a 12-month program that lets them sponsor the maintenance of a landscaped area in the city.
Tehachapi's Adopt-a-Landscape program lets the donor pick an area, such as parks, planters, medians, trees, parking lots or bike paths, according to a city news release.
Then the city does the work. Specific maintenance includes irrigation repair and adjustment, weed and litter control and pruning of trees and shrubs. Installation of landscaping includes site preparation, replanting trees and shrubs, putting in irrigation and tending to the soil
Sponsors are acknowledged with a reflective sign in the landscape.
A list of available areas, and pricing, is available at Tehachapi City Hall. Call 822-2200, ext. 123 to talk with Cinthya, the Adopt-a-Landscape coordinator, or go to City Hall at 115 S. Robinson St.
