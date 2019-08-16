Kelcy's will open full time starting this weekend as Mountain Festival gets underway. Under Bill and Virginia Sheridan, Tehachap's legendary big yellow sign will once again glow along Tehachapi Boulevard.
Many old-timers say its address of 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd. has continuously sported an eatery of some kind since 1933.
The historical aspect of the restaurant with its lunch counter stools and walls lined with historical photos and artifacts of the Tehachapi Valley's bygone days are important to the history-loving Sheridans.
“We love its place in Tehachapi history and wish to maintain as much of it as we can," Virginia Sheridan said.
The menu will include such favorites as the famous Kelcy's biscuits and gravy, hamburgers and fries and the Kelcy's signature dessert, pie a la mode.
“We are also adding new menu items to reflect today's ever-changing eating habits,” Virginia Sheridan said.
It will be open for breakfast and lunch.
