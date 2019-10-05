Kern Community Foundation has awarded $114,875 to eight nonprofit agencies for earthquake relief, according to a news release from the foundation.
The money was raised from donations received through the foundation's Kern County Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund. The fund was established within 24 hours after the 7.1 earthquake that occurred on July 5 in Ridgecrest, according to the release.
Large donations of $10,000 to $50,000 were received from Berry Petroleum Company, Mojave Pistachios, W.A. Thompson Distributing Company, and The California Endowment. Smaller donations were received from other generous community members, according to the release.
“The needs of the Ridgecrest community were so varied and critical after this horrible event, it was simply mind-boggling,” said foundation board ember Justin Leland, director of business services for Moneywise Wealth Management. “By being able to take part in the grantmaking process, we had a window into the most pressing needs of the community through the compelling written testimonials of those people and organizations with boots on the ground."
The grants were awarded in late September through an application process. The money will help the following nonprofit agencies with earthquake relief activities and repairs:
- High Desert Lighthouse Ministries: $28,000
- The Salvation Army Ridgecrest Corps: $28,000
- Women’s Center High Desert: $28,000
- Desert Area Resources and Training: $11,476
- China Lake Museum Foundation: $10,000
- Mission Community Services Corp. Kern Women’s Business Center: $6,399
- Almost Eden Rescue: $1,500
- Socks & Paws Animal Rescue: $1,500
