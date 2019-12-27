For the fifth year in a row, Kern Community Foundation is hosting Give Big Kern.
This year it's May 5. It focuses on online giving in Kern County, and helps nonprofits learn about online fundraising and raising unrestricted funding for projects, according to a recent Kern Community Foundation news release.
The event is not restricted to Bakersfield; it includes other communities such as Tehachapi. This years' theme is Give Like It's a Fiesta.
Nonprofits in Kern County can sign up for free, need to be registered with "Kern Community Foundation and have a silver or higher transparency rating on GuideStar.org, the world’s largest online clearinghouse of information on nonprofits," according to the news release.
Mandatory training starts in mid-January and one in-person training will be offered in Bakersfield, Ridgecrest and Kernville in February.
For more information, go to givebigkern.org > Menu > Trainings and sign up for the Getting Started trainings.
The Give Big Kern event raised close to $430,000 in 2019 for 114 participating charities throughout Kern County.
For more information, contact Louis Medina at louis@kernfoundation.org or 661-616-2603 to get involved.
