Kern County Animal Services announced it has resumed operations on a limited basis.
The Bakersfield shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays and Sundays.
Temporary changes to the animal shelters include:
• Only the Kern County Animal Shelter located in Bakersfield will be open.
• Vaccine clinics will not be available until a later date.
• The Kern County Animal Shelter will not be accepting healthy, friendly cats for intake. Sick or injured, stray or unowned cats will still be taken in.
• The “Trap, Neuter, Release” program for stray feral cats is available on a limited basis through Critters Without Litters and Goodcat Veterinary Hospital.
• Animal Services will not be offering the option for pet owners to surrender their own animal to the county animal shelter.
• All services that would normally be obtained through the county animal shelter will now be obtained on an appointment basis.
• There will be many occasions when an appointment can’t be made the same day.
• Vouchers for spaying and neutering of owned pets will not be available temporarily.
• Face coverings or masks are required for all visitors.
• Animal control officers will resume response to all normal calls for service.
Questions about services normally obtained from the animal shelter can be directed through the department’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/kerncountyanimalservices.
To schedule an appointment for shelter services in advance, visit www.kerncountyanimalservices.org.
