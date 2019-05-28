Kern County Fire Department units responded to a house fire in the 500 block of South Pauley Street Tuesday morning.
Smoke and flames came from the back of the house, where neighbors said bedrooms were located. The 5:30 a.m. fire was extinguished within 90 minutes. Some units remained at the home after that to mop up and assess the damage.
Power lines that were down at the back of the house posed a threat to firefighters; Southern California Edison crews quickly eliminated the danger. The Tehachapi Police Department and Hall Ambulance stood by to provide assistance.
No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
