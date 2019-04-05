The Kern County Fire Department will host mandatory meetings for all parties interested in being included on the Hazard Reduction & Weed Abatement Contractor List. All people who want to remain on the current list or be added to the list must attend one of the meetings.
The meeting in Tehachapi will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at classroom of Camp 8 at 20569 Eumatilla St.
The fire department updates and publishes the contractor list each year. The list is a public information service for property owners desiring to hire a contractor to perform mandatory Hazard Reduction & Weed Abatement clearance on their property.
During the meeting, a fire department representative will show a PowerPoint presentation with an overview of the hazard reduction requirements and expectations of all contractors on the fire department list. Open discussion of the Fire Hazard Reduction Program will follow.
For more information, call the Fire Hazard Reduction Program Hotline at 823-1001.
