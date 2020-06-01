Local churches and houses of worship are moving toward reopening their doors after they were given a green light from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In order to reopen, the California Department of Public Health announced May 26 that mandatory modifications are required to keep the public safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Under the new guidance, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25 percent of a building’s capacity — or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower — upon approval by the county department of public health.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard, located at 502 E. Pinon St., will hold its first service since the beginning of the pandemic on June 7 with a 9 a.m. service only. The service will be held outdoors, masks will be required and attendees are asked to only sit with who they came with and bring their own chairs.
According to a June 1 news release, St. Malachy Church announced it will begin reopening after waiting for the Diocese of Fresno and the government of California to begin to ease the COVID-19 restrictions.
"We hope to begin Mass and Liturgical services by the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Due to the guidelines of the Government of California, Mass attendance is restricted to 100 participants in the church proper. However, we will have the McMullan Hall available for live-streamed Mass Services for overflow and radio broadcast transmission for those who would like to remain in their cars," wrote Angela Rodriguez, parish secretary.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) will be available on an appointment basis by calling the St. Malachy Church Office at 882-3060.
First Baptist Church, located at 1049 S. Curry St., will reopen June 14 with its 10:45 a.m. service, which will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Masks will be required, and temperatures will be taken. Families will be allowed to sit together, however, six feet apart.
"We will encourage people to wave, no handshaking, and not to linger following the service," said Pastor John Lopez.
According to Dr. Sonia Angell, state Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health, the purpose of the added restrictions is to help bend the curve and reduce infections statewide.
“As sectors continue to open with changes that aim to lower risk, remember that COVID-19 is still present in our communities. As more of us may be leaving our homes, keeping physical distance, wearing face coverings in public, and washing your hands frequently are more important than ever to help protect yourself and those around you,” Angell said.
Some government officials, however, were not pleased with how the governor is handling places of worship.
"I am extremely disappointed by the governor's guidelines for reopening Houses of Worship, especially as today we remember those who bravely sacrificed for our freedoms, including those guaranteed by the First Amendment. These guidelines are not consistent with those issued for secular organizations, despite equal protection under the law. Again, the Governor has issued 'one-size-fits-all' guidelines which demand the same requirements from large and small venues, regardless of their ability to safely serve more families," Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove wrote in a May 25 news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.