Kern County permitted 12 additional business sectors to reopen Friday in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health’s new guidance documents for industries not previously permitted to open under the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Stage 3 of the state's economic reopening plan allows for schools, day camps, camping, hotels, casinos and card rooms, film, television and music production to begin reopening efforts with modifications.
Additionally, nonattendance pro sporting events, bars and wineries, gyms and fitness studios, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys, zoos, and museums also are permitted under certain restrictions.
Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard was pleased to see further advancement in restarting the local economy, but also cautioned of ongoing COVID-19 health and safety hazards.
“I’m glad to see that the process of restarting our economy is underway and the governor's announcement today is another step in that direction,” Maggard said. “This doesn't mean that the disease is cured and (people) need to take every suggested precaution and follow the governor’s health and safety guidelines.”
In a news release, Kern County officials urged businesses to open safely, responsibly and as quickly as possible. The county also asks community members to comply with safety measures and restrictions implemented within businesses.
“We encourage everyone to continue to protect themselves from COVID-19, practice physical distancing, wear face coverings when unable to achieve physical distancing, and wash hands frequently,” Dr. Kris Lyon said in the release.
After shutting down much of the economy statewide at the pandemic's outset, Newsom implemented a four-stage economic reopening plan. Kern County began moving into Stage 2 about three weeks ago, which allowed entities such as restaurants and malls to begin reopening.
The Stage 3 rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors, according to The Associated Press.
Almost all of the state's 58 counties have met those metrics, AP reported.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department will assist local businesses over the weekend to interpret guidelines and provide help to those wishing to open.
Local businesses can call 321-3000 for assistance. The guidance documents are available on kernpublichealth.com and kerncounty.com for review, according to the news release.
The county added it will continue reviewing the documents over the weekend.
