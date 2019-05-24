The Kern County Planning Commission referred two AT&T conditional use permits for one 65-foot-tall and one 80-foot-tall monotone communication tower back to Kern County Planning & Natural Resources Department staff for further consideration.
Board members voted 3-0 to do so, with two members absent, at the May 23 board meeting.
These towers are located at 17621 Ascot Court in Stallion Springs and at 22757 Creekside Court in Brite Valley.
Any further consideration of these items will be on an upcoming agenda, if staff recommends the projects again be placed.
