The Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office announced that the property tax deadline has been extended to May 4, according to a news release from the office.
The office strongly recommends to not come in to pay once the office reopens. Instead, it suggests utilizing alternative payment methods that include paying online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us or mailing the check to the KCTTC Payment Center.
The office will not be accepting cash payments and suggests using a personal check, cashier’s check or a money order, according to the news release.
