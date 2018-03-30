Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman reminds the public that the second installment of your Kern County property tax is delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 10. To avoid a 10 percent late penalty and a $10 delinquency fee, property tax payments must be made in person, electronically, or postmarked on or before April 10.
Methods of payment include:
Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 TruxtunAvenue - 2nd floor in Bakersfield.
Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us. Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover cards can be used for payments made over the Internet. A credit and debit card convenience fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can also be used for online payments with zero fees. Access the department's website for additional information.
If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on our website.
When paying your taxes in person, it is important to note all visitors are required to submit to the security screening process before entering the building. The public can only enter the building through the south entrance. Officials suggest allowing extra time for the security process.
Commented