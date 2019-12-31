The Kern County Public Health Services Department is hoping that a high number of Tehachapi community members will take advantage of free nutrition and fitness classes starting in mid-January. This outreach is aimed at helping people become healthier and fight disease.
“It’s very exciting,” said Michelle Corson, public relations officer for Kern County Public Health Services. She added, “Tehachapi is part of the big launch for 2020.”
The program called #KnowYourNumbers was launched in fall 2018 and has since been held in Buttonwillow, Arvin and Lamont.
Now it’s arrived in Tehachapi.
The program will start with a health screening from a nurse to check blood glucose, BMI, blood pressure and cholesterol. After that, participants will receive information on how to understand caloric intake, how to read nutrition labels, or how healthier foods can replace unhealthy items at home, said Corson.
The initial health screening class will be held starting Jan. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All classes will be hosted at Jacobsen Middle School located at 711 Anita Drive. The health and wellness classes then begin Jan. 21 and last until Feb. 25.
“You will learn how much your diet impacts your health, as well as one-on-one instruction from a fitness instructor. These are things that you can take and use in your own home,” said Corson.
The goal after six weeks is to help the person who participates see how the education they have received is making them healthier, said Lisa Amarillas, program coordinator for Kern County Public Health Services.
“We really want to instill in the community that you don’t have to have an expensive gym membership or a pricey food plan. Just making small changes in your diet can make a big difference,” Amarillas said.
This might mean small changes.
Residents may choose to replace white flour with wheat flour or something similar in their diet to help reduce high blood pressure or assist with diabetes management, said Amarillas.
“We would love to see as many people as possible show up and we want to make sure they know about the resources they have within the community," she said.
The programs are a part of the Health Department’s 2014-2019 strategic plan to help Kern County "improve the quality of life, through the promotion of healthy lifestyles, prevention of disease, protection of the environment, and advancement of the public health emergency response,” according to the plan.
“We know that almost 75 percent of Kern County adults are obese or overweight. We also know we have some of the highest rates of diabetes in the state. We decided that we wanted to be very preventative and proactive and address some of these underlying conditions,” said Corson.
For more information, visit kernpublichealth.com/knowyournumbers/ or call 661-321-3000.
