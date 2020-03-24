Kern County's number of coronavirus cases has increased to more than a dozen in a week's time.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Tuesday morning that 13 residents now have the virus, plus a visitor to the county.
The cases are primarily centered in Bakersfield.
In a morning video briefing, county health services spokeswoman Michelle Corson encouraged people to only seek testing if they have symptoms of the virus.
She also said drive-thru testing is now available at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
"It is likely community transmission is now occurring in Kern County," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health, at a news briefing Monday morning.
Also Monday, for the first time local public health officials announced the general location of people with the virus in Kern: 11 cases are in Bakersfield and one is in an area of the county west of Bakersfield.
The location of the thirteenth case, announced around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, has not yet been disclosed.
In addition to the 13 cases, an additional person, a visitor to the county, was the first positive test in Kern County last week. That person, however, is not considered a local case for official tally purposes.
Everyone who has tested positive is recuperating at home, health officials said.
The map of cases Kern County released Monday was divided into five zones to show generally where cases have been reported. In Bakersfield, eight cases are in an area called west Bakersfield made up of ZIP codes 93309, 93311, 93312, 93313 and 93314; three cases are in an area called east Bakersfield made up of ZIP codes 93301, 93304, 93305, 93306, 93307, 93308, 93241 and 93203; and one case is in an area called "valley," which is primarily west of Bakersfield.
Edwards Air Force Base reported a confirmed case Saturday but it does not appear to be part of the countywide tally. The person does not reside on Edwards Air Force Base and was quarantined at an off-base residence after showing signs during a vacation, a news release from the military base said. A base official on Monday referred further questions to Los Angeles County public health officials.
Testing has recently become more widely available in Kern in the past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.