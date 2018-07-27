Kern County Sheriff's Deputy John Puga found himself alone and in a dangerous situation earlier this month.
While responding to a Family Dollar in Boron, where a theft was reported about two hours earlier, the suspect walked back into the store and a fight ensued when Puga tried to arrest him.
Puga wrestled with the suspect for around 15 minutes and was only able to get him under control after drawing his weapon. During the struggle, Puga’s radio got knocked out of reach and a store manager had to provide updates on the situation by phone to the sheriff’s department. The deputy's nearest backup was 30 miles away in Mojave.
“It’s very scary to be out working alone,” said Puga, who covers the graveyard shift alone in the Boron and North Edwards area, which is down two deputies due to budget cuts in recent years. “It would make me feel a lot better if I did have a partner to work with, and have someone that’s going to be able to make sure that I make it home safe.”
Sheriff Donny Youngblood hopes a ballot measure that would ask voters to approve a 1 percent sales tax increase in unincorporated areas will provide the funds needed to hire more deputies.
“I hear it every day,” Youngblood said. “I don’t go to a meeting throughout the county where I don’t hear ‘it took four hours for a deputy to get here’, or ‘a deputy didn’t show up.’”
The sales tax increase, which was approved to appear on the ballot by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, is projected to raise $35 million for the county’s general fund. If the supervisors delegate the funds according to their current standards that would mean nearly $20 million in additional funds for the sheriff’s department.
That could lead to pay raises for the deputies, and it would allow the department to fill the vacant positions.
Due to retirements and transfers to other law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office typically loses more deputies than it hires in any one year.
This year, the department has already lost 52 employees after bringing on 64 new hires. In the last five years, 144 deputies have transferred to other agencies, with none coming in from elsewhere.
Adding to these challenges, it takes around a year to train a new deputy, and deputies in Kern County earn less than their counterparts at the Bakersfield Police Department and other agencies, making recruitment difficult.
“We’re always behind,” Youngblood said.
This has forced some substations throughout the county to reduce their staff to the bare minimum. At certain points during a shift, one deputy may be the only law enforcement officer for 30 miles.
Refilling the depleted substations is the primary goal of the sales tax increase, Youngblood said.
That would be welcome news for Puga and other deputies working out of rural county substations.
“I told him I don’t want to shoot you, but I will if I have to," Puga said of the incident at the Family Dollar in Boron. "I think that made a huge impact on his thought process.”
Five minutes after Puga put the suspect in the back of his cruiser, the deputy from Mojave arrived.
“Law enforcement officers come into this job to join a team and lately it hasn’t been much of a team,” he said. “Not that the people I work with aren’t good team players. Our team is spread out too thin."
Youngblood hopes he can restore the Sheriff’s Office to its former status with the extra funds, should the ballot measure pass. If it doesn’t, he fears the department will be stretched even thinner than it already is.
“I don’t know of any other alternatives that I have at this point,” he said, “other than us getting smaller and smaller."
