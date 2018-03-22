Kern County, facing an unfavorable U.S. District Court order, is about to redraw its political boundaries and hope a Latino justice group will accept the new map.
Kern County supervisors are reportedly designing and debating potential maps in closed session, preparing for a settlement conference with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on March 28.
But residents of western and northern Kern County aren't happy with that.
They spoke at the the March 20 supervisors' meeting and asked that the boundaries be redone with public input.
“The judge was very adamant about redrawing northern Kern County,” said Delano Councilman Joe Aguirre. “When the discussion takes place and citizens aren’t involved, it raises a lot of flags.”
Gilbert Alvarado of Delano agreed.
“Delano, McFarland, Wasco and Shafter should be given a chance to comment publicly on what should be done,” he said.
On March 20, supervisors — for the second week — were slated to discuss their settlement plan in closed session hearings.
Speakers said they believe maps are being developed in those meetings that would redraw the boundaries of supervisors’ political districts.
But redrawing boundaries is not completely in the control of County supervisors.
A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that the current boundaries of Kern’s supervisorial districts, drawn in 2011, violate the U.S. Voting Rights Act because they split Latino population centers in northwestern Kern County into two different districts.
Those Districts, Mick Gleason's First District and David Couch's Fourth District, are the two most homogeneous Republican districts in the county according to current voter registration numbers.
U.S. District Court judge Dale Drozd found that the current maps dilute the right Latinos have under federal law to have a chance to elect a representative of their choice.
Drozd has ordered Kern County and MALDEF to meet on March 28 at a mandatory settlement conference to decide how and when those supervisorial boundaries will be withdrawn and when voters will get a chance to elect supervisors in those new districts.
The county maps that appear to be being developed in closed session meetings by supervisors would only become reality if both MALDEF and Drozd agree to them.
If the two sides don’t settle, Drozd said from the bench, he intends to immediately issue an order outlining his plan for redistricting.
And, from what he said in court, that order would likely require new boundaries to be drafted and used in a November 2018 supervisorial election. The judge also has the authority to redraw the map of the districts himself, taking the power out of the hands of the Kern County Board of Supervisors and MALDEF.
Drozd said he was reluctant to use that power, but willing to use it if the county and MALDEF can't come agreement.
Aguirre said Gleason, who represents Delano but lives in Ridgecrest, has done a great job. But he lives more than a two-hour drive from Delano, Aguirre said.
Supervisors inherited a bad map, he said, “now they have a chance to get it right.”
Aguirre said he understands that this isn’t comfortable for supervisors.
“Their districts are threatened with the realignment,” he said.
A supervisor who has enjoyed a safe, comfortable district tucked into the Bakersfield area may feel he’s being handed a raw deal, Aguirre said.
“That disadvantage he may feel is how Delano and McFarland and Shafter have been feeling for the last 20 years or so,” he said, adding that Delano, McFarland, Wasco and Shafter should be given a chance to comment publicly on what should be done.
Latino leaders from northwestern Kern County weren’t the only ones calling for the process to be made public.
Taft City Councilman Orchel Krier said his community is worried that they will lose Couch as their supervisor.
He said he’s heard that Taft, which is currently connected to western Bakersfield, Frazier Park, Pine Mountain Club, Lost Hills and Wasco in Couch’s District 4, would be moved in with Delano, Shafter and Wasco as well.
If that happens, Krier said, “everything would be controlled from Delano."
And Delano leaders, he said, don't understand the unique history and oil industry realities of living in Taft.
“We deserve the chance to have a hearing and have a fighting chance to save our supervisor,” Krier said.
Couch himself supported the idea of making the mapping process public.
He said supervisors should take the maps being drawn by the board in private to public hearings across all five districts and then should hold a special meeting on March 27, when the board would traditionally be on spring break, to take public input.
“I think we should take whatever types of maps that we are contemplating and make them public,” Couch said. The public can, “give us options before we go to the mandatory settlement conference. Otherwise, we're showing people what we’ve already decided.”
The rest of the board didn’t show much interest in Couch’s idea.
Supervisor Leticia Perez asked Kern County Counsel Mark Nations about the process imposed by Judge Drozd.
“The judge said on March 6 if we did not reach agreement on the 28th he would issue an order cancelling the June primary, ordering the county to do an abbreviated public (redistricting) process and if the court doesn’t like (the map) the court will impose a map,” Nations said.
Nations also explained how the process could be conducted in a closed session.
“It is not in the interests of the county to discuss its negotiating position in public,” he said. “I realize that normally this is subject to a public process, and state law requires two public meetings before adopting a map. But the board is not adopting a map. What it is doing is creating a negotiating position. It would be a disservice to develop that legal position in a public forum."
