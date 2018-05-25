The Kern County Veterans Service Department said it has drastically reduced wait times at its main office thanks to a restructuring, according to a news release.
The department said it is currently scheduling appointments to assist Kern County veterans within one week at its Bakersfield office on Golden State Avenue. That marks a 90 percent reduction from previous wait times, which were usually more than a month.
After wait times for appointments began to go over a month, the department said, it began looking at ways to reduce wait times while still being able to provide quality care to its clients.
With the help of Kern County Human Resources, the department went through a restructuring that reclassified an existing unfilled position into a new Veterans Service assistant position to help speed up services provided to clients. The position was filled in February.
Since then, the department said it has been able to serve more veterans and their dependents throughout the year and is looking at ways to do the same for other county communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.