Kern County fire crews responded to a grass fire along Barnett Road in Tehachapi Saturday. The call came around 2:30 p.m. and was reported by the first responding engine company to be about “two acres in size, moving in light flashy fuel, with moderate rate of spread."
Favorable winds kept it moving east, away from nearby homes. However, there was mechanical earth moving equipment stored in the advancing fire's path. Fast action by first arriving firefighters kept the equipment loss to a minimum.
Additional engines and several drops of water by Kern County Helicopter 408 kept the fire to just the nearby hilltop. The cause was not immediately known.
