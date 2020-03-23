Editor's note: Kern County Public Health is releasing updates twice a day. The numbers continue to change. Numbers may have changed between the time the paper goes to press and your receive the paper.
Twelve local people have tested positive for coronavirus, Kern County Public Health officials announced Monday morning.
"It is likely community transmission is now occurring in Kern County," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health.
A thirteenth person, a visitor to the county, was the first positive test in Kern County last week. That person, however, is not considered a local case for official tally purposes.
Edwards Air Force Base reported a confirmed case Saturday but it does not appear to be part of the countywide tally. The person does not reside on Edwards Air Force Base and was quarantined at an off-base residence after showing signs during a vacation, a news release from the military base said. A base official on Monday referred further questions to Los Angeles County public health officials.
Testing has recently become more widely available in Kern and some 300 tests are awaiting results as of Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.