Shoppers visiting Walmart may soon see another business option in the same area — a new branch of Kern Schools Federal Credit Union. The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved an architecture design and site plan at its June 10 meeting.
“The applicant has indicated they want to begin as soon as possible, but no dates for the beginning of construction or the opening date have been given to our office,” said city planner Trevor Hawkes.
The 2,672-square-foot building will be located on one of the parcels near the Walmart parking lot. Building design and colors will meet recently adopted city architectural design guidelines “which is for new buildings to be visually harmonious with surrounding sites and buildings,” according to documents from the meeting agenda.
The branch will house roughly six employees, feature two drive-thru lanes with one ATM, one walk up ATM, a 24-hour vestibule and accommodate 45 parking spaces, Justin Leuth, architectural designer for DBSI Inc., said in a letter submitted with the application.
Customers may visit the inside of the branch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The project will benefit the surrounding neighborhood by adding a business that draws people to the area on a daily basis,” Leuth said. “The size of the building will allow Kern Schools Federal Credit Union to attract new customers, continue to grow and provide future employment opportunities within the community.”
The applicant is required to pay water fees, sewer connection fees, public safety costs, engineering fees, school fees, building permit fees, and landscape fees if construction moves forward.
Kern Schools Federal Credit Union has an existing location on 821 Tucker Road. It is not yet known if the current branch would close when the new one opens or whether there would be two locations in Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.