Key information is missing from Voter Information Guides sent out to voters, the Kern County Auditor-Controller’s Office announced Friday.
Party endorsements of certain candidates, which the state election code says must be included in information guides, were not included in the packets that were sent out to voters, the Auditor-Controller’s Office said in a news release.
The office stated that the election was too close to reprinting the guide, but the Elections Division was taking steps to mitigate the oversight.
“We deeply regret this mistake and are working quickly to resolve the issue,” Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard, who also serves as the county clerk and registrar of voters, said in the release. “As soon as we confirmed the error we began working on corrective action.”
Party endorsements of candidates for voter-nominated offices, which include the state legislature, U.S. Congress and state constitutional offices, will be posted at every polling place and at kernvote.com and kerncounty.com as well as shared on social media.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.