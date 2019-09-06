The Tehachapi Police Department invites the community to a Neighborhood Watch Kickoff Meeting at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
“Neighborhood Watch belongs to the neighborhoods. We want to help the community in coming together, share some safety tips, explain how a Neighborhood Watch works and help get it started,” Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger wrote in a news release.
The Neighborhood Improvement Project began earlier in 2019 as part of the Community Oriented Policing program at the Tehachapi Police Department. It kicked off with officers going door to door asking how the residents felt about their safety and how the police could help improve that feeling, followed by direct mailers to each house in the neighborhood alerting them to a neighborhood-wide cleanup project. Two neighborhood cleanup days were done, collecting 25 tons of bulky debris.
“This is about quality of life improvements for our oldest neighborhood in the city," Kroeger wrote. “We wanted to show this community we cared and we are willing to roll up our sleeves and help.”
Pioneer Park is located at 105 W. I St.
