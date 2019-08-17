Day two of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival kicked off with the annual Royal Rangers Pancake Breakfast, hosted by American Legion Post 221.
The girls and boys of the Kids Clubs served the traditional all-you-can-eat pancake, sausage and juice breakfast before the start of the festival parade Saturday morning.
Each year, the proceeds of the annual breakfast go to the many wonderful children's programs at Christian Life Assembly of God, located at 920 W. Valley Blvd.
"The money that we raise from this will sponsor the things that we do for the kids, like outings," said Frank Pereira, kids and families pastor.
According to Lead Pastor Kevin Caudle, the annual breakfast has been going on for the past 40 years or so.
"It's more of a community thing that we like to keep going because there are a lot of people who come and enjoy it before the parade," Caudle said. "As a church, we believe in serving our community. We try to do things like this throughout the year."
