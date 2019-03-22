Children who meet the California age requirements for kindergarten or transitional kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year can be enrolled at the Kinder Registration Roundup.
Three roundups will be held as follows:
• Cummings Valley Elementary School, Monday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.;
• Golden Hills Elementary School, Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and
• Tompkins Elementary School, Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Parents will be able to take care of all enrollment forms at once during the events. Bring your child(ren) to the roundup along with their birth certificate, proof of residence and current immunization record. Immunizations do not have to be completely met to register for kindergarten at this time.
To register for kindergarten, students must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Students with a birth date between Sept. 2 and Dec. 1 are only eligible for transitional kindergarten.
The event will include goodie bags for all incoming students, dental screening and a fun scavenger hunt for the kids.
