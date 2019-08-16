The Tehachapi Kmart is striving to connect with the community, counting on local customers and reaching out with special offers at the same time some residents are wondering about the store's future after the Walmart Supercenter recently opened.
“We would to thank the community for their support,” said Andrie Nainggolan, the local Kmart's manager. He added, “We have different assortments of products tailored to the community and study shopping behaviors. We have different merchandise than Walmart.”
Kmart declined to comment on whether the business would close in Tehachapi. A sign at the far southeast corner advertising an available 32,234 square foot commercial space is not connected with the Kmart, said Nainggolan.
Stand-alone signs and a large banner on the back of the building say, "Hey Tehachapi! We are here for you!" Some fundraisers and giveaways are planned in time for Tehachapi Mountain Festival weekend.
Two fundraisers and giveaways are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17.
The community is invited to an event called Meet the Pharmacist, and the company is giving away $25 gift cards for new customers and $10 gift cards for existing customers. The coupons have been mailed to residents, given away and some are available in store. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kmart customers can also donate to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser all day Saturday, with the company agreeing to match the donations.
“This store will match the contributions from what the community will give, this Saturday only,” said Nainggolan.
The store is also offering a special deal.
“We have in Tehachapi a promotion when members spend $20, they get $10 cash back with Shop Your Way Points. It’s the only store offering that in California," the store manager said.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, a barbecue grill is also to be given away at the Thunder on the Mountain car show.
A fundraising walk and run will also raise money in different parts of the United States.
“A partner since 2006, Kmart has raised more than $116 million to date. Earlier this week, we announced that Kmart and Sears have become national team partners of the 2019 St. Jude Walk/Run. We encourage everyone to participate in these events, volunteer or make a donation,” said Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears/ Kmart.
The store is located at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
