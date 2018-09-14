Families, experienced riders and young adults fueled up Friday night before the big day at the annual Tehachapi GranFondo Pasta Fest dinner.
"This dinner is to honor the folks and businesses that helped make this all happen," said Michelle Vance, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District manager.
She added that already close to 1,200 people had signed up for the GranFondo.
More than 70 people stood in line to taste three types of lasagna, salad, and other options and enjoy the company of fellow cyclists.
The dinner was prepared by Steampunk Cafe with volunteers from Tehachapi High School, Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Tehachapi offering their time.
A bike was also raffled by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi to help provide scholarships.
Some attending the dinner were supporting the event, even though they are not participating in the GranFondo; others were preparing to fuel up for the cycling event.
"I've done it every year for five years," said Priscella Munoz-Prior, who is riding in the 18-mile FunFondo.
She added, "Every year I do it, I enjoy it more and more. It keeps improving."
