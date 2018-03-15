Administrative Law Judge Samuel Reyes heard final arguments Thursday morning on a case that could dramatically change the face of Kern County’s ambulance system.
Attorneys for the County of Kern and the California Emergency Medical Services Authority will add more written briefs, arguing their side of the case, before Reyes issues his decision on a state challenge to the Kern system. It is unknown when a ruling will be available.
At issue is whether Kern properly granted the ambulance companies that operate here “mini monopolies” to provide service to county residents. The state claims that Kern’s plan has stifled competition and violated state law.
Kern argues that its system serves communities well and the system protects residents from large national ambulance chains that would come to Kern County looking to plunder the most lucrative areas of the local ambulance market.
Kern has granted three local ambulance companies — Delano Ambulance, Liberty Ambulance and Hall Ambulance — “exclusive operating areas” that effectively ban other ambulance companies from business in Kern County.
Attorney Steven McGee with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority called Kern’s operating areas “mini monopolies” and said the county has violated state laws by handing out those EOAs without a required competitive bid process.
He asked Reyes to recommend that the state Emergency Medical Services Commission order Kern to either send the EOAs out to bid or eliminate them altogether.
But Deputy Kern County Counsel Gurujodha Khalsa said Cal EMSA is making its claims against Kern’s ambulance system based on an interpretation of state law not an actual legally binding regulation.
Kern handed out its EOAs to the three ambulance companies under a provision in the law that allows long-standing ambulance companies that have been serving an operating area since 1981 to be grandfathered into an exclusive operating area contract with the county without a competitive bid.
McGee, over the course of the three-day hearing, argued that all three county ambulance companies were not the direct successors of earlier ambulance companies. When they bought out older competitors, he argued, the sales acted as changes in the service the area received.
“Because of those changes Kern County’s zones aren’t eligible to be exclusive,” McGee said.
Asked about recent reports that Hall Ambulance has failed over the course of 2017 to meet their contractual obligation to the county and has repeatedly shown up late to pick up patients, Khalsa said Hall has made great strides in fixing the problem.
And the fact the county found and reported Hall’s mistakes shows that Kern County “holds its (ambulance) providers accountable,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.