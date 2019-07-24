Tuesday's thunder and lighting storm over the mountains of Bear Valley Springs triggered a house fire.
The roof of a house in the 25000 block of Paramount Drive was struck by lighting, according to neighbors who called the Kern County Fire Department as smoke and flames became visible.
Responding units from BVS Fire Station 16, despite a long and narrow driveway, accessed the house and attacked the flames from both the ground and roof. The fire was reported to be under control in about 30 minutes, and all additional incoming fire equipment was canceled.
No vegetation was involved as brief but steady showers were falling at the time of the storm. Fire crews remained to mop-up, checking the home's attic space as well as interior for damage or any fire extension into the home.
