New and existing businesses may take advantage of loan and grant opportunities that could help in marketing their products, according to a presentation at the East Kern Economic Capital Summit on Sept. 27.
Jay Thompson, lead consultant at California State University Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, said the center offers offers free services for new or existing businesses to consult with industry experts and receive training through workshops.
“We don’t do the work for you, but my job is that I’m your coach, cheerleader and biggest fan all in one,” Thompson said. He added, “Let’s get together and talk about it, before you go to a lender and create a plan.”
Companies are invited to a free lunch seminar sponsored by the Kern Community College District 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at 2100 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield to hear state funding options to help train employees. To reserve a seat, email becky.beed@kccd.edu.
One funding source, the SBA 7a loan program, has funds available from $20,000 to more than $100,000 at low interest rates of 2.75 percent to 4.75 percent, although the applicant must meet certain requirements, said Thompson.
Kelly Bearden, director of CSUB Small Business Development Center, said businesses need to hear available funding options due to the trend of borrowing money from online loan sources. These lending companies don’t state the high interest rates, with businesses paying back more than they borrow.
Jim Arnold, owner of Triassic Vineyards, said wine growers in Tehachapi need assistance with growing new vines to produce more wine in the area.
Jim Keeler, senior consultant at CSUB, said the USDA Rural Development Value-Added Producer Grant Program may help local wineries, especially if they advocate together to obtain grant funding. The Value-Added Producer Grant program assists businesses with paying for marketing material, creation of business plans and covering expenses for processing wine. This grant offers $75,000 in funding up to a maximum of $250,000. The next VAPG program webinar is at 10 a.m. Oct. 18. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov/ca.
