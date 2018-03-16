Grace Popelar is raising money to keep people safe as she worked to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award.
The 17-year-old hopes to make the front of St. Malachy Roman Catholic Church located at 407 W. E. St. safer for parishioners. Popelar hopes to raise $2,000 to $3,000 to buy a welding machine to have a contractor weld more than 90 feet of railing located by the classrooms and near the front of the church hall.
“It would mean a lot for me to have the community come out and so the project will have all the funding it needs to succeed,” Popelar said.
A friend in Bear Valley Springs is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 24201 Silver Creek Way.
The yard sale will have items such as clothing, furniture, decorative cabinets, bicycles, games, and bigger items will be listed on Tehachapi Sells Facebook page and include a seven-foot couch, electric piano and older TV.
Popelar mentioned if anyone from Tehachapi would like to come, a gate pass could be issued. For more information, call 661-972-7047.
