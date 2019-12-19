As a young man, Stanley Schmidkunz tried unsuccessfully to enlist in three of the branches of the U.S. military.
"I kept getting denied because I was left-handed, flat-footed, wore glasses and was hard of hearing," the Tehachapi man said.
After being medically denied, Schmidkunz said he went on to build a career constructing houses, but he never forgot his desire to serve his country.
Known as "The Wooden Magician," Schmidkunz now spends his retirement years handcrafting wooden boxes that he lines with felt on the inside and paints the outside in patriotic hues.
"The Lord has been pouring in my heart to have kids give them (the boxes) to their parents who are veterans or in the service," said Schmidkunz.
He said he got the idea from Home Depot, which offered a larger version of the boxes to local veterans.
Said Schmidkunz, "I wanted to make them smaller. In fact, I think I'm going to start making them even smaller because it would take a lot to fill these things. They can put anything in them."
The wood crafter is offering the boxes free to anyone who would like to gift one to a family member or loved one who is a veteran. Currently, he has about 15 boxes completed and ready to be gifted.
"It could be like a late Christmas gift or something special for dad or grandpa. All they have to do is call me, and we can make arrangements to meet or for me to drop one off," Schmidkunz said.
Once word gets out that he is offering the boxes free to veterans, Schmidkunz said he hopes the "public will go bananas."
"I hope it does, because I'm going to just keep on making them. I cut four yesterday, and it takes me a day to paint these things."
The boxes come personalized with the veteran's initials on top, or branch of military, if preferred.
For more information about the boxes or to place a request, call Stan Schmidkunz at 699-3205.
