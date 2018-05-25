Tehachapi resident Butch Reyburn graduated his ninth puppy with Guide Dogs of America Saturday, May 19. The yellow lab and golden retriever mix named Edge went to a man from Indianapolis who is fully blind in one eye and mostly blind in the other.
Reyburn, the GDA’s area leader for Tehachapi, has helped train a total of 10 guide dogs since 2005. Only one of the 10, his second puppy Biff, did not graduate due to a skin condition. Reyburn and his wife now take care of him along with four other dogs, including Notah, their current puppy in training.
Guide Dogs of America is a nonprofit organization based in Sylmar that trains and matches guide dogs with the blind and visually impaired, according to a GDA press release. Volunteers like Reyburn raise the dogs until they are 16 to 18 months old, providing basic training and taking them along everywhere to get acclimated to different environments.
The GDA is looking for new volunteers in the Kern County area, said puppy program coordinator Stephanie Colman, who called volunteer puppy raisers the “cornerstone of this program.” She said the organization is expecting new puppies over the summer and that they take approximately 60 students seeking dogs each year.
Reyburn said he and his wife, Karen, started with the program after talking to a lady in a park who had a guide dog. At the time, he had retired after 31 years with the El Monte Police Department. For seven of those years, he worked on a K-9 unit that coordinated with different police departments in the region.
“I love dogs. I’ve never had one lie to me, and dogs have a lot more perception into human feelings than most humans...I can’t remember a time I didn’t have a dog,” Reyburn said.
People tend to ask Reyburn and his wife how they are able to give the dogs up after raising them. For him, seeing the animals passed on to owners in need of a guide dog at graduation is the best part.
“The main response is, ‘How do you give ‘em up?’ My perspective on that, my answer is, go to the graduation and see the people that are receiving these dogs. You’ll know why we do it. I’m paying back. It’s not about me anymore...it’s about helping somebody else.”
Reyburn said he tends to keep in touch with owners and even receives pictures of one former puppy, Ripley, once a week. He also took back the first guide dog he ever raised, Koffee, after the owner died of cancer. At 13 years old, Reyburn said he’s now “just a dog.”
“His only job is to lay around, sleep, eat. Every once in a while he’ll pick up a toy and throw it,” Reyburn said.
For Reyburn, the puppy raiser role is 24/7, taking the dog in training wherever he goes, from Home Depot to the dentist’s office. However, the dog’s working vest comes off at home, aside from following basic house manners.
Although Reyburn said retired individuals are typically most suited to raise puppies, he said employers will make accommodations for bringing the dogs into work.
Anyone interested in becoming a puppy raiser or getting more information about GDA can contact Reyburn at 661-340-3075 or contact Colman at 818-833-6447.
GDA is a nonprofit solely run on donations and serves people from across the United States and Canada. According to a news release, each year’s team of dogs and students costs approximately $48,000, and the dogs are given to their partners free of charge.
