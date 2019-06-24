The Tehachapi Police Department and the City of Tehachapi along with several volunteers from local churches got together to help clean up a neighborhood located near the Tehachapi Airport.
According to a news release, the Neighborhood Improvement Project is helping local neighborhoods revitalize with the community by working together.
According to Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge, approximately 40 yards (two large Dumpsters) of bulky items were removed.
"We had two local churches turn up with about 20 volunteers, trucks and trailers which made the difference for several senior citizen and disabled residents," Budge wrote in a news release.
According to Budge, the Neighborhood Improvement Project was created by TPD Chief Kent Kroeger as part of his community oriented policing philosophy. City Councilman Phil Smith, police and code officers and city staff joined forces with the community volunteers and home owners in the clean-up effort.
