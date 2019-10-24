Tehachapi middle school student Spike Daniels was surprised when his mom received notification saying her son was indeed going to be on the ABC show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" shortly after unintentionally auditioning at a sports venue in Bakersfield.
“They were holding auditions all day and we just happened to show up to play,” said mother Jennifer Daniels.
The show hosted by American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish asks random questions about life to kids who in turn share their point of view.
Spike Daniels was selected to appear in a commercial with two other kids, who were told they were making the commercial for a new food product, She Ready Dessert Ketchup. But what they didn’t know is the commercial was a fake. The show aired Oct. 6.
Haddish poured regular ketchup all over desserts and asked each of the three kids to try the combination, while they each had to read and follow a script.
“All I thought was like, 'I got to eat it, and I don’t want to upset her because she is super famous,'” said Spike Daniels. He added, “My face was actually disgusted. I had to just swallow my pride and just smile.” All through the commercial he tried five different foods and didn’t stop eating the highly uncommon food mixtures.
“He is the only kid who kept eating it,” said Jennifer Daniels.
Daniels was selected out of thousands of kids who audition from all over the country, said Eric Schotz, executive producer of the show.
“You try to find a child who is not the obvious pick,” Schotz said. He added, “We are looking for funny authentic kids who are not trying to be funny. Kids are funny for what they do naturally.”
Kids who are selected range from kindergarten to eighth grade students and producers are looking for kids who speak in a “real way and who are unrehearsed,” said Schotz.
The show features a look at topics from the viewpoint of innocent children in a family-oriented show, in the midst of a great deal of political news, said Schotz.
“It’s meant to be pure entertainment.” Schotz said.
To watch the episode, visit: //abc.com/shows/kids-say-the-darndest-things/episode-guide/season-01/01-youre-famous-but-you-aint-all-that
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.