A Tehachapi student will appear on the CBS game show "The Price is Right" as part of the network's Kid's Week special.
According to a news release from BWR Public Relations for the syndicate, Justice Dyer will appear on "The Price is Right" at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25.
During Kid's Week, "The Price is Right" hosts a variety of kids ranging from preschoolers to college students. Dyer will appear on High School Day for 15- to 18-year-old students who will play without their parents — a first time for "The Price is Right."
"We would love for you to share this with the community to tune-in to cheer them on," wrote Rachel Anderson, of BWR Public Relations, in the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.