A local Tehachapi history teacher at Jacobsen Middle School described a moment in his life that he won't forget while attending The Price is Right game show in Los Angeles — he was called to "come on down" and in a matter of minutes he won a series of grand prizes.
Bob Johnson didn't expect to be called up during his visit on March 4. He went with four other teachers for the live show and theme of the Teacher's Special.
"I was in a daze. I never won anything in my whole life except french fries and it was over in about two minutes," said Johnson.
Johnson won an iPhone 10 and a Jeep Compass, but went over by five points when he spun The Wheel.
He added, "At The Price is Right they are amazingly fast, but they are very pleasant and very kind."
Johnson said a workmate had to alert him that his name was being called since he didn't hear it.
The experience was "absolutely delightful" and the staff at the show made sure everyone there had a good time. Drew Carrie, the show's host, even visited with the audience and was "even funnier than he is on TV," said Johnson.
Even though every teacher didn't have their name called to win large prizes, they were each given a coffee maker and certificate for scholastic books.
"You got to hang out with good friends, get to have a good time and get a prize at the end of it," said Johnson. He added that even if he had not won the extra prizes it still would have been a great experience.
The Price is Right team at Fremantle North America said that months before the show the set design, graphics and prizes were discussed in detail and with new elements including giant pencils, apples and special chalkboard graphics for the teacher's theme. The team reached out to preschool teachers, parent groups and college professors to alert them to the special show.
"This show is special for so many reasons. We know how hard teachers work and how much they sacrifice to give back to our kids," said the team.
They added, "We love this show because it gives us a chance to thank them and give them tons of cash and prizes. There’s also an instant comradery in the audience because they’re all teachers and they are really rooting for each other."
The Price is Right is open to anyone 18 years and older who registers three hours before each show. Participants are randomly drawn to be a contestant, said priceisrightlive.com.
Johnson will be appearing on one of the longest running game shows in television history on Friday, April 6, said Shannon Daly, from the Lippin Group.
