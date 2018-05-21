Various new water fixtures, toilets and sinks are going to be reality for facilities at Brite Lake, Central Park and Dye Natatorium very soon.
The Tehachapi Cummings-County Water District recently approved funds from the Integrated Regional Water Management grant or Proposition 84 to be used for new appliances at the May 17 district board meeting.
District manager Tom Neisler said that an excess of $150,000 is expected to help revitalize the facilities. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of June.
“It’s a benefit to the community that both districts work together to enhance public facilities, utilize grant funds and not expending funds from either district’s budget,” said Tom Neisler, district manager for TCCWD, referring to working with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
Neisler added that part of the grant has helped disadvantaged communities with upgrading and installing certain water conserving appliances, and provided other customers with rebates for new appliances. The funds can also be used at public facilities, such as parks.
LaMinda Madenwald, business manager for the district, said the grant is also part of Tehachapi Regional Water Use Efficiency Project. The Department of Water Resources of the state of California approved an amendment to the Proposition 84 Grant allowing the project to include providing commercial or industrial fixtures in public facilities.
“Through the combined efforts of these agencies, three of the public facilities used by our greater Tehachapi community will be upgraded at no cost to our residents,” Madenwald said.
