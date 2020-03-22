Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At around 11:36 a.m., deputies from the Mojave substation were dispatched to the Family Dollar at the 2300 block of Highway 58, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
Officers were responding to a report of a man refusing to leave, according to the report.
The report said when deputies contacted the man, he became combative and a physical altercation took place before the shooting occurred.
Deputies and other first responders performed live-saving measures, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said in the report.
Deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation, according to the report.
Homicide detectives arrived at the scene to take over the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line, 661-322-4040.
