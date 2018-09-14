The woman begged and pleaded for Haliki Green to stop as he bound, gagged and raped her inside her Tehachapi home one "horrible, horrific night" 2 1/2 years ago.
She suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and doesn't sleep much. When she does, she's tormented by nightmares of being attacked.
"It's a struggle to get out of bed and face another day," she said in court Friday.
She asked the court to impose the maximum sentence for Green to ensure no other woman ever goes through the horror she's experienced. She got her wish.
Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee sentenced Green to a total term of 118 years to life for the March 4, 2016 attack carried out in return for $200 from the woman's then husband. A jury in May convicted him of multiple sex crimes.
The husband, Russell Higgins, 58, hired Green to rape his wife after the two spent hours doing drugs in a motel room on Union Avenue in Bakersfield the afternoon of the crime. They traveled to the wife's residence, and when she returned home they bound her hands and restrained her from leaving the bedroom.
Higgins held his wife down during the rape. In May, he was sentenced to 53 years to life.
Green has a criminal history stretching back decades, and a total of 26 cases filed against him in 32 years, many for drug offenses. He told investigators following his arrest that he's homeless and addicted to methamphetamine.
He claimed Higgins told him the wife had agreed to participate in a roleplaying scenario in which she'd play the rape victim and Green the rapist, according to court documents and testimony.
But he also told investigators that during the crime he realized the wife was not consenting, yet he continued to rape her anyway. He said he repeatedly apologized to her, and he just wanted the money.
Before sentencing, Brownlee denied a motion for a new trial filed by Monica Bermudez, Green's attorney. She argued Green's trial attorney, Fred Gagliardini, provided ineffective counsel by failing to call Higgins at Green's trial.
If Higgins had testified he lied to Green about the roleplaying, Bermudez said, the jury may have returned a different verdict.
Gagliardini testified there were several reasons he didn't put Higgins on the stand. He said Higgins' attorney had advised him not to speak with Gagliardini, and Gagliardini's investigator made several attempts but couldn't get an interview with Higgins.
Also, Higgins' trial occurred before Green's. As a convicted rapist, Higgins' testimony was unlikely to sway the jury, Gagliardini said.
The attorney said he made a tactical decision in not calling Higgins because he had no idea what Higgins would tell jurors and was skeptical of the impact his testimony would have.
Brownlee in his ruling said Gagliardini had a "rational, tactical" purpose in not calling Higgins.
"I think Mr. Gagliardini would be remiss in putting Higgins on the stand not knowing what he would say," the judge said.
The woman said in court she has since changed her last name. The Californian is withholding her name as the paper does not generally identify victims of sexual assault.
