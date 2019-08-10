In an effort to encourage the community to sign up for Nixle emergency alert notifications, the city of Tehachapi sponsored a giveaway during National Night Out for an emergency go-bag equipped for two people.
To enter the drawing, people had to sign up to receive alerts from the Tehachapi Police Department by texting the word Tehachapi to 888777. About 65 people did so.
Steve Dickson's named was drawn, and he received a backpack equipped with emergency supplies for 72 hours.
Police still encourage you to sign up for the free alerts by texting the word Tehachapi to 888-777.
