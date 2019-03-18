Rep. Kevin McCarthy invites all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 2019 Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition.
High school students from Kern County can submit artwork on a wide variety of subjects and mediums. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 15. Entries will be accepted at McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. The winning entry will be displayed in a corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional and no larger than 26 inches x 26 inches. Paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints (lithographs, silk screens, monotypes, woodcuts and intaglio methods) are acceptable.
The winner of the overall competition will receive three round-trip airline tickets to travel to the exhibit opening in Washington, D.C., in June.
All artwork will be exhibited to the public at an awards reception on Friday, May 3, at Metro Galleries located at 910 18th St. in Bakersfield.
For more information, contact McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at 327-3611 or your local high school.
