Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, met Saturday with seven high school students, including one from Tehachapi, who have accepted appointments to United States Service Academies.
“Today’s event was an excellent opportunity to celebrate and recognize the achievements of these hardworking students who have gone above and beyond, including in their pledge to serve our country,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I am very impressed by their accomplishments, and I look forward to hearing about their future successes. They make our community proud.”
