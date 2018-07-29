Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office announced that mobile office hours in Tehachapi have been canceled this month and will resume in September.
Mobile office hours for McCarthy, Sen. Jean Fuller and Assemblyman Vince Fong typically take place on a Tuesday each month at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce following the Chamber Luncheon. They are an opportunity for people to express their opinions and receive assistance from field representatives.
To view a calendar with mobile office hour dates, go to Tehachapi.com/calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.